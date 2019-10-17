A film production will close down several streets in the Exchange District overnight next week.

The city said streets will periodically close between Monday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 25.

Northbound and southbound Main Street from McDermot Avenue to William Avenue will close Monday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning. It will close again Tuesday night from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A post on social media showed a poster in the Exchange District, which said the streets will be closed as part of the filming of action-thriller ‘Nobody.’ The Universal Pictures film stars Bob Odenkirk, who’s well-known for his roles in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ and Christopher Lloyd of 'Back to the Future' fame.

Winnipeg traffic rerouted for “Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk.” Best reason I’ve ever heard! pic.twitter.com/DBpMGbjU5O — Kenton Larsen (@kentonlarsen) October 16, 2019

Southbound Princess Street will also close Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Henry Avenue and William Avenue.

Southbound Princess will close again the next night, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday, this time between Alexander Avenue and William Avenue.

The city said drivers should allow for extra travel time if they’re heading near these areas and should use alternate routes.