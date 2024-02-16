MPI seeing jump in pothole-related claims

The streets of Winnipeg are filled with potholes, and some drivers are having trouble avoiding the pits.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), it has received 249 pothole-related claims since the start of 2024. The Crown corporation notes that 161 of these claims were reported in the first 11 days of February.

This is a distinctive increase from last February when 86 claims were filed over the entirety of the month.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the warm weather and early thaw is causing the potholes to appear.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the temperature swings are making it difficult for crews to fill the potholes. However, the city is prioritizing repairs on main and bus routes, as well as collector streets.

Drivers are asked to scan the streets in order to avoid potholes. Motorists should also slow down and use caution when approaching a puddle as the water could be concealing a pothole.

Anyone in Winnipeg who comes across a pothole that needs to be filled can contact 311.