Much of southern Manitoba to experience wind chill values of -40: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning southern Manitoba residents that wind chill values will reach -40 C or colder on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued an extreme cold warning on Wednesday morning for much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Portage la Prairie. A full list of public weather alerts can be found online.

According to Environment Canada, an Arctic airmass is bringing extremely cold wind chill values to the Prairies. It notes these wind chills will last into Wednesday morning, moderate a bit into the afternoon, and return at night.

The weather agency notes the “bitterly cold” weather will continue throughout the week and spread to other parts of the province.

Environment Canada advises Manitobans to watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change of the finger and toes.

It urges people to cover up because frostbite can develop quickly on exposed skin.

The weather agency is also reminding people that if it’s too cold for them to stay outside, then it also too cold for their pets. Outdoor workers are also urged to take regular breaks.