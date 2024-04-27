Manitobans reflect ahead of Day of Mourning, honour lives lost in work-related deaths

Community members gathered Friday to honour Manitobans who lost their lives as a result of work-related causes over the last year.

According to Manitoba Federation of Labour president Kevin Rebeck, 22 people died from workplace hazards and illnesses in 2023.

Those individuals, along with six others who died in past years, were commemorated as part of an annual walk and ceremony ahead of the Day of Mourning.

Rebeck said more than half of those deaths were caused by occupational disease.

“The occupational disease fatalities we see every year are a grim reminder that asbestos, dust, chemicals and similar unaddressed hazards continue to take a toll,” he said.

Rebeck also noted more Manitoba workers died due to asbestos exposure than any other work-related cause.

The province officially marks the Day of Mourning on April 28.