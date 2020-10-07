WINNIPEG -- Health officials in the province announced three deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the death toll in Manitoba to 27.

The news was released in the province's daily news bulletin.

The three deaths were a woman in her 90s from Winnipeg, who was linked to the outbreak at Parkview Place, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg, and a man in his 60s from the Stonewall district in the Interlake-Eastern Region.

All three of these people were previously identified cases.

Officials also announced 32 new cases, bringing the total to 2,278 since early March.

There are currently 803 active cases throughout the province.

Of the new cases, two are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, three are from the Southern Health Region, five are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and 22 cases are in the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are 25 people in hospital, six of which are in intensive care, and 1,448 people have recovered from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 2,395 tests were performed, bringing the total to 197,988 since early February.

Health officials have also declared the outbreak at Hillcrest Place personal care home in Brandon over. The care home will move to the restricted (orange) level as part of the province's pandemic response system.

Of the active cases in the province, Winnipeg has 691. The Interlake-Eastern region has the next most active cases at 63.

In Winnipeg, the River East area has the most cases with 144. Downtown Winnipeg is second on the list with 141.