WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is advising of several potential COVID-19 exposures between August 31 and September 2 on Winnipeg Transit.

The city said a bus passenger who has since tested positive for COVID-19 rode transit on multiple occasions between August 31 and September 2.

According to the city, during that time period, the passenger took bus routes 11 and 14 from approximately 8 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on each day.

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living has indicated the exposure risk is low, but those who travelled on these routes at these times are being asked to monitor for symptoms.

The city said Winnipeg Transit operators have been notified of routes and time periods involved, and appropriate follow-up measures are being taken.

SAFETY MEASURES ON TRANSIT

Winnipeg Transit mandated the use of masks on August 29.

All buses are also treated with a hospital-grade sanitizer at least once every 48 hours, and an electrostatic sprayer is aimed at high-touch point areas.

The city is using the exposures to remind transit users about the following safety guidelines:

Maintain a reasonable separation between yourself and others.

Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands before and after riding transit and refraining from touching your face.

Wear a non-medical mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin at all times.

Be kind to others who may not be able to wear a non-medical mask.

Exit at the rear door if you are able in order to reduce crowding. Passengers who need to exit using the front door, such as wheelchair users, can still do so.

Consider riding in off-peak hours if possible to help make sure there’s space for everyone who needs it.

Don’t board buses that don’t have enough room for you to keep a distance between yourself and others.

Our operators are covered by shields that are to remain fully deployed at all times to stop the spread of COVID-19. We ask our passengers to stay back from the shield and to move away from the operator once fare is paid.

If you are sick and experiencing flu-like symptoms; please refrain from riding transit. (Source: City of Winnipeg)

The city is also reminding passengers that single-use masks are available at Winnipeg Transit Customer Service Centres.