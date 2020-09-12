WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,410 since early March.

The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.4 per cent.

The new cases announced on Saturday include:

five cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

two case in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

eight cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province has 238 active cases, and 1,156 people have recovered from the virus.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that eight of the cases announced Saturday are close contacts of previously-announced cases.

Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, four of which are in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

On Friday, 1,424 tests were performed, bringing the total to 153,231 since early February.

The province also confirmed a worker at a Winnipeg care home tested positive for the virus.

Public health officials are advising of a possible exposure at Ecole New Era School at 527 Louise Ave. in Brandon on Friday, Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The City of Winnipeg is also advising of a potential exposure on Winnipeg Transit on multiple occasions between August 31 and September 2.

The province is also advising of two more potential exposures on: