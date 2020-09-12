Advertisement
17 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Saturday
WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This brings the province's total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases to 1,410 since early March.
The current test positivity rate now sits at 1.4 per cent.
The new cases announced on Saturday include:
- five cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
- two cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
- two case in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
- eight cases in the Winnipeg health region
The province has 238 active cases, and 1,156 people have recovered from the virus.
According to the COVID-19 bulletin, preliminary investigations show that eight of the cases announced Saturday are close contacts of previously-announced cases.
Thirteen people are in hospital with COVID-19, four of which are in intensive care.
The number of deaths in the province related to COVID-19 remains at 16.
On Friday, 1,424 tests were performed, bringing the total to 153,231 since early February.
The province also confirmed a worker at a Winnipeg care home tested positive for the virus.
Public health officials are advising of a possible exposure at Ecole New Era School at 527 Louise Ave. in Brandon on Friday, Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The City of Winnipeg is also advising of a potential exposure on Winnipeg Transit on multiple occasions between August 31 and September 2.
The province is also advising of two more potential exposures on:
- Sept. 5 between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. and Sept. 6 between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. at the Ibex Restaurant at 626 Sargent Ave. in Winnipeg;
- Sept. 6 at the Smitty’s Restaurant at 1017 St. James St. in Winnipeg, between 10 and 11 a.m.