Multiple police units outside Osborne Village apartment

Multiple police cars are outside of an apartment building in Osborne Village Wednesday afternoon.

Police tape can be seen surrounding the front of the building in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue.

What appears to be a rifle is visible on the front steps, while several Tasers with their wires out are on the grass.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more details on the incident, and will update the story.