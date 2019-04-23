

CTV Winnipeg





Residents in Manitoba will have to pay more for natural gas starting May 1, 2019.

The Public Utilities Board has approved an application from Centra Gas Manitoba Inc., to hike the primary gas rate, which will increase the bill for the average residential customer by about 1.1 per cent or $8 per year.

The rate hike does not affect customers with a fixed-term, fixed-price contract.

Primary gas rates will be reviewed again Aug. 1, 2019.

For more on Centra’s application and the board’s decision you can head to the Board’s website.