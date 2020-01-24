WINNIPEG -- Nearly 1500 customers are without power in central Winnipeg Friday morning after a garbage truck came into contact with overhead lines, according to Manitoba Hydro.

The Crown corporation said it’s working on the outage, which began at around 7:30 a.m., though there’s no estimated time of restoration.

Hydro asks anyone who lost power to report it online.

The outage is mainly impacting the Centennial neighbourhood, with several intersections currently without power. These intersections should be treated as four-way stops.