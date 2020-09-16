WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced there are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

There have been 1,489 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba since early March.

Of the new cases, two are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, one is from the Northern Health Region, and 20 cases are from the Winnipeg Health Region.

There are 283 active cases and 1,190 people have recovered.

The death toll remains at 16.

The five-day test positivity rate is 1.5 per cent.

On Tuesday, 1,266 tests were performed, bringing the total to 158,706 since early February.

Roussin said the two cases in the Interlake-Eastern region are close contacts of a known case.

ACTIVE CASES THROUGHOUT MANITOBA

With there being 283 active cases throughout the province, Winnipeg continues to lead the way with the most.

The Winnipeg Health Region currently has 200 active cases, while the Prairie Mountain Health Region has the next highest with 38.

The Southern Health Region has 25 active cases, Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 18 active and the Northern Health Region has two active cases.