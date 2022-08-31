New app focusing on limiting food waste launching in Winnipeg

A new app has launched in Winnipeg with a focus on saving food from going to the landfill.

Too Good to Go, which launched in Canada in July 2021, has officially made its way to Winnipeg.

The goal of the app is to partner with local businesses to sell off surplus food that would usually end up in the garbage at the end of the day.

Sam Kashani, the country manager for Too Good to Go responsible for Canadian operations, said food waste makes up 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions in the world and in Canada, nearly 60 per cent of all food produced goes in the garbage.

"We connect consumers with stores that have surplus food left at the end of the day. So the user can open up our app, discover their local neighbourhood, reserve what we call a Surprise Bag, which is essentially a collection of surplus food that the establishment and that food store has left at the end of the day and consumers go in during the defined pickup window and pickup that food for one-third of the price," said Kashani.

He said they are trying to partner with any business that has food, from restaurants and grocery stores to even hotels.

With a platform like this, Kashani said it benefits the consumers buying the products, but also the companies that are listing their excess food.

"Companies really, in simple words, turn their trash into cash. So think of (the) local bakery, or café or pizza shop, they have a few slices left at the end of the day, or a few loafs of bread or some pastries, that normally would get eaten by then for the hundredth time or thrown out. And for us, our vision is to ultimately allow them to recoup their costs and make a bit of money, but at the same time drive traffic to the store, all while doing good for the environment."

Cake-ology is one of the Winnipeg companies that joined the app and Austin Granados, the co-owner, said the concept is something they were drawn too.

He said before the app, they were always trying to get rid of product without having to throw it out.

"We would kind of portion it and give it away to the community or do a buy one, get one free. Any case grabs that we do, we turn into trifles, so we kind of utilize different products into new products," said Granados.

He said the Surprise Bags that they make could contain broken cookies or deformed cupcakes, items that are still completely edible but can't be sold in their display case.

Austin Granados, the co-owner of Cake-ology, holding a couple of cupcakes. The company has joined on with Too Good to Go, an app focused on limiting food waste. Aug. 31, 2022. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)

Since the app launched last year in Canada, businesses in the country have made more than $2.8 million selling surplus food, while Canadians have saved more than $8.4 million buying product.

There has also been more than 700,000 Surprise Bags that have been purchased, ultimately saving food from the landfill.

Kashani said the company is aware other organizations are also working to fight food waste and he wants to see collaboration, not competition.

"The more we understand businesses like that, that are very, very local, very, very niche, in specific geographies. We're happy to have conversations about how our platform can accelerate their intention but how we can also work together," said Kashani.

To date, Too Good to Go has more than 100 businesses that are selling their surplus food and Kashani said others can join by going to the company’s website and sending them their information.

For consumers, people can download the app onto their phones.