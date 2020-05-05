WINNIPEG -- A new school in Brandon where construction was stopped in early March will see its opening delayed until January 2021.

The new Maryland Park School was to house more than 450 students, but due to what the Brandon School Division called, “matters related to the general contractor, Fresh Projects,” work was stopped at the site on March 2 of this year. Maryland Park was slated to open this fall.

In a May 4 news release, the division said it and the province have come to an agreement with the bonding insurance provider and have hired Penn-Co Construction to finish the school.

The division also said to minimize disruption, students moving to the new school in January will stay in their currently assigned schools.

Maryland Park staff will be distributed to those schools to provide instruction and support.

Families of those students who’ve already registered for Maryland Park in the 2020-2021 school year will not need to complete any registration forms as those students will be assigned to their current catchment area school.

Students not yet registered for Maryland Park will need to contact current catchment area schools to complete registration. The division further stated that more details will be released as they become available.

--with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen