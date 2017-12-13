Jack Lumley said Uber has been in Airdrie, Alta. for three months and he's already a regular rider.

"I used it last week six times,” Lumley said.

The business traveler said the service is more convenient and cheaper than taking a cab.

“There's really no more excuse to going out and having one drink anymore. You know a really expensive cab ride is a really inexpensive Uber ride,” he said.

Now companies like Uber and Lyft are set to ride into Winnipeg.

Following hours of debate, Winnipeg City Council voted 10 to 6 in favour of a new bylaw that allows ride sharing and regulates those vehicles and taxis.

“I don't think we should be dictating to our citizens that they must commute in a certain particular manner,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

The regulations take effect in March. Uber and Lyft said the bylaw is one of the most robust in Canada when it comes to safety along with their business model of a no cash, pre-payment app.

"Winnipeggers want ride-sharing. They want choice, options for getting in and around the city,” said Uber Canada’s Chris Schafer.

"Through Lyft's platform, people don't just give and receive rides, they also get to know one another. Lyft is your neighbour with a car,” said Lyft’s Prashanthi Raman

Meanwhile, the taxi industry is outraged, saying this will hurt cab owners and drivers.

"The consequences of this bylaw as they're currently written will be disastrous for this industry,” said Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition Spokesperson Scott McFadyen

They said the bylaw creates an un-level playing field because ride-sharing vehicles won't be subject to maximum fares and safety provisions like shields, emergency strobe lights and cameras, the same as taxis.

"This is very traumatic time for us, our family and our community,” said Surinder Sandhu from Unicity Taxi.

Some councillors wanted the vote delayed over concerns the law is being rushed and will impact cabbies. That attempt was defeated.

“I want to see a real perspective, someone do a proper analysis here,” said Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski).

Bowman did bring changes forward to the bylaw, including a small surcharge for ride sharing dispatchers to promote safety in lieu of shields, as well as a provision to allow cabs in diamond lanes for a one-year trial period.

Still there is opposition to the bylaw even as amended.

Sukhdev Singh Brar, President of the Sikh Society of Manitoba, sent a letter to the mayor and councillors this week in support of the taxi industry

“Your worship, the Sikh community is a very active and progressing community in Winnipeg. We feel that by disvaluing the entire industry, you also disvalue the Sikh community and other minority groups,” Bar wrote.