WINNIPEG -- A new testing site for COVID-19 in Winnipeg has now opened.

The site, located on 604 St. Mary’s Road, began conducting tests at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The site will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last week, testing sites in Winnipeg saw an increase in demand, forcing some sites to turn people away. Lineups were visible outside of several sites in Winnipeg last week.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested, according to the province. People are encouraged to use the province’s self-assessment tool to determine if they need to be tested.

A full list of COVID-19 testing sites in Manitoba can be found on the province’s website.

-with files from CTV’s Josh Crabb and Kayla Rosen