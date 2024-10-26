New crosswalk unveiled in St. Vital

A new crosswalk in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood could bring some major changes to drivers and pedestrians alike.

The pedestrian path was unveiled Saturday at Dunkirk Drive and Fermor Avenue. Once it’s activated, if someone presses the button to cross, drivers travelling southbound on Dunkirk will have to stop at a brand new red light for the first time in nearly 60 years.

“It’ll probably only be activated about four times a day,” said area city councillor Brian Mayes. “But it will allow people to get across safely.”

The light had been perpetually green since the 1960s, Mayes said, which means the new light might catch some drivers by surprise.

“We’re not so much talking about the pedestrian crossing,” said Mayes. “We want to let people know, if you’re driving south, slight change in the orientation here after all these decades.”

The city is also asking pedestrians and drivers to be vigilant of the changes and keep their eyes on the road.