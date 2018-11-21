A new elementary school is being built on Sagkeeng First Nation, north of Winnipeg, following a fire in 2012.

Chief Derrick Henderson said over the past several years students have been placed in portables at the junior high school.

“All available space in our other schools to accommodate,” he said in a message to CTV News.

“The new school will also provide our children with a good education which they deserve like all other children get on Turtle Island.”

Henderson said members from the community and federal officials gathered for a sod turning ceremony on Tuesday.

Verne Reimer Architecture Inc. said Anicinabe Community School will be built at a cost of $19 million and is scheduled to be ready for the 2020-2021 school year.

“The community shared cultural and spiritual perspectives on life and learning, which guided the design throughout,” said the firm in an email to CTV News.

“The school incorporates twenty-one classrooms, a large central lobby, indoor play space, Elder’s room and library. The gymnasium, which is designed to accommodate large community gatherings, includes a large stage area, adjacent kitchen and direct access to the main lobby and indoor play space.”

The architects said the school will incorporate natural wood glulam material, which will be exposed throughout the classrooms and common areas.

They said views to the surrounding forest, as well as an abundance of natural light will be experienced throughout.

The project is expected to be 20 per cent more efficient than the Manitoba Energy Code.