New fire halls, trucks coming to Manitoba communities to battle wildfire season

The Kinew government announced it is spending $13.6 million on 16 critical infrastructure projects in rural and northern communities to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

The province said in a news release the money is coming through top-up funding to two existing funds. The money is aimed at enhancing local capacity to respond to on-the-ground emergencies and wildfires.

"Investing in infrastructure that supports fire protection and safety is critical to building community resilience to environmental emergencies and unforeseen events," said Ian Bushie, minister of municipal and northern relations.

The slew of projects the money is earmarked for includes new fire trucks in Roblin, the RM of Coldwell and the RM of Grahamdale, fire hall expansions in Victoria Beach and Niverville, new fire stations in Headingley and Swan Valley West, and fire equipment for northern communities.

Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck says as Manitoba’s fastest-growing municipality, fire protection is more important than ever.

“This investment from the Manitoba government into an upgrade of our fire hall and operations building is more than welcome and will ensure that the Town of Niverville can keep its residents and future residents safe."

The province says it will also collaborate with Indigenous communities and municipalities to enhance fire prevention and resilience against wildfires.