New flights to warm destinations coming to Winnipeg airport
Winnipeggers looking for a chance to escape the cold and snow this winter have some new options from Flair Airlines.
The airline announced Tuesday that it will be adding twice weekly flights from Winnipeg to Cancun, Las Vegas and the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.
“Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we’ve heard them. The additions we’ve made to our winter schedule reflect our commitment to offering exciting options for our customers to create their own getaway without breaking the bank,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines, in a news release.
The flights to Cancun will begin on Nov. 30, while the flights to Orlando will begin on Jan. 22, 2024. The flights to Las Vegas will begin on Feb. 17.
“In talking with Manitobans, we’ve heard that choice and convenience matter when they’re planning a sun-soaked getaway, and we’re beyond excited to further grow our partnership with Flair to help meet the needs of the community,” said Scott Marohn, vice president of commercial at the Winnipeg Airports Authority, in a statement.
Flights can be booked on Flair Airline’s website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre fires back at Trudeau's 'cuts, be angry' line, challenges PM to take responsibility
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is firing back at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying his approach to everything is 'cuts and be angry,' challenging Trudeau on Tuesday to take responsibility for Canadians' anger.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
'Never seen anything like it': Sniper who left military over COVID-19 policy since found 'unconstitutional'
The non-binding decision made by a Canadian military tribunal could result in a flood of new lawsuits against the federal government and reopen a divisive debate over vaccine mandates, a legal expert says.
Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence
A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.
WATCH | 'Oh my God!' Airborne car lands in sewing blogger's front yard during video
A sewing blogger was in the middle of recording a video when an airborne car crashed into the front yard of her Florida home.
At least 20 dead and 27 missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, thousands evacuated
At least 20 people were killed and 27 are missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, with thousands of others evacuated to safety, state media reported Tuesday.
'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
Justice minister takes new oath after wording prompted by SNC-Lavalin affair left out
The new federal justice minister and attorney general is slated to swear a fresh oath today because the one he recited last week left out wording ushered in following the SNC-Lavalin affair.
Regina
-
Land dispute between farmer and SaskPower flares up with trimmed trees
A land dispute between SaskPower and a Lemberg area farmer came to a head after the provincial crown began trimming back shelter belt trees to make way for a new power line.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Here's what's going on for the 2023 Regina International Film Festival and Awards
The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) officially kicks off Tuesday – beginning five days of showcasing cinema from Saskatchewan and across the globe.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman shocked Uber driver was still behind wheel after serious allegations
A Saskatoon woman wants to know why an Uber driver was still behind the wheel after a serious allegation was levelled regarding his conduct.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Sask. First Nation signs self-governance treaty
Whitecap Dakota First Nation is celebrating a historic treaty.
Northern Ontario
-
Teen dies in Bracebridge motorcycle collision with cars
OPP says there was a crash involving several passenger vehicles and two motorcycles on Muskoka Road 117 near Springdale Park Road in Bracebridge, Monday.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
-
Twenty-six cats found abandoned in cardboard boxes at Barrie vet clinic
Staff at Aldergrove Animal Clinic found 26 cats abandoned cats in cardboard boxes Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Senior assaulted on LRT train over the weekend: police
A senior was injured after an assault on an LRT train over the weekend.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
'Taking those lessons to heart': Contractor provides an update on Valley Line West ahead of Groat Road closure
Groat Road will be closed for three days this month while crews install girders for the new Stony Plain Road Bridge.
Toronto
-
Ontario mother overjoyed her toddler has heart surgery after 4 cancellations at SickKids
An Ontario mother is overjoyed her three-year-old son is recovering from a life-saving heart surgery, which had been cancelled four times and delayed for months due to hospital staffing issues.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Clients of private health clinic in Richmond Hill should be tested for HIV, hepatitis: York Region
Clients who used select services at a private Richmond Hill health clinic are being advised to get tested for blood-borne infections, including HIV and hepatitis, after York Region said an inspection revealed improper infection prevention and control practices.
-
25-year-old man in surgery after shot by police 3 times in Scarborough, SIU investigating
A 25-year-old man is in critical condition currently undergoing surgery after being shot three times by a Toronto police officer early Tuesday morning in Scarborough, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.
Calgary
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Calgary clinic halts plan to charge fees for faster access to family physician
The Alberta government says a Calgary clinic has halted its plan to charge patients fees for faster access to its family doctor.
-
Calgary home sales set new July record as they climbed 18% from last year: board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says rising interest rates had little impact on last month's home sales, which reached a record level for July.
Montreal
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Pilot injured after small plane crashes at airport in Quebec City
A small plane crashed on a runway at the Jean-Lesage International Airport in Quebec City on Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot injured.
-
Canada is spending $1.7 million to protect species at risk along the St. Lawrence River
Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced on Tuesday that Canada will spend $1.48 million over the next four years to restore habitats along the St. Lawrence River where multiple species at risk live.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Latest Ottawa LRT service update floats possible return to service Aug. 14
The city of Ottawa will provide its latest update on the ongoing LRT shutdown at 4 p.m. today.
-
Walmart phases out self-checkouts at Ottawa location
Walmart Canada has removed self-checkouts from at least one Ottawa location in favour of bringing back more cashiers. Signs in the store state it is part of a test of a 'full-serve' experience.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Atlantic
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
'Holy liftin’!': N.S. man hooks great white shark while striped bass fishing
Striped bass fishing is one of the most popular forms of angling in Maritime waters, but one fishermen hooked more than a big striper Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Waterford, Ont. firefighter, 25, dies battling B.C. wildfires
A 25-year-old from Waterford, Ont. has died in British Columbia fighting the largest fire in the province’s history.
-
Memorial service for police dog held in Woodstock
Pipers, police personnel, and dozens of K9 units marched in Woodstock Tuesday as a police service dog who died after ingesting drugs during an investigation last month was remembered.
-
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Vancouver
-
2 sent to hospital after Surrey house fire
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a home in Surrey Tuesday morning.
-
Drought, moth infestation contributing to elevated fire risk in Vancouver's Stanley Park
"Extremely dry" conditions in Vancouver's Stanley Park have the city's park board asking the public to be extra vigilant about fire safety this month.
-
B.C. teacher who sent sexually explicit messages and photos to 3 teens banned for 15 years
A B.C. man who exchanged sexually-explicit messages with three teenagers while he was working at a high school has been banned from teaching for 15 years.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island campground reopens after bear moves on
Nearly a week after it was evacuated and shut down due to the presence of a food-conditioned black bear, a popular campground on southern Vancouver Island has reopened.
-
Evacuation orders near Osoyoos, B.C. partially rescinded as fire grows away from town
Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C., can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
-
Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal
The union representing about 7,400 workers in the British Columbia port dispute has been warned by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that changing its mind about a new deal during ratification would be an 'unfair labour practice.'