New flights to warm destinations coming to Winnipeg airport

Winnipeggers looking for a chance to escape the cold and snow this winter have some new options from Flair Airlines.

The airline announced Tuesday that it will be adding twice weekly flights from Winnipeg to Cancun, Las Vegas and the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

“Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we’ve heard them. The additions we’ve made to our winter schedule reflect our commitment to offering exciting options for our customers to create their own getaway without breaking the bank,” said Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Flair Airlines, in a news release.

The flights to Cancun will begin on Nov. 30, while the flights to Orlando will begin on Jan. 22, 2024. The flights to Las Vegas will begin on Feb. 17.

“In talking with Manitobans, we’ve heard that choice and convenience matter when they’re planning a sun-soaked getaway, and we’re beyond excited to further grow our partnership with Flair to help meet the needs of the community,” said Scott Marohn, vice president of commercial at the Winnipeg Airports Authority, in a statement.

Flights can be booked on Flair Airline’s website.