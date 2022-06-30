New hospital, youth drop-in centre part of Indigenous-led coalition’s 10-year plan

A plan unveiled Thursday aimed at helping the urban Indigenous community thrive is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind in Winnipeg.

The community plan comes from the Winnipeg Indigenous Executive Circle (WIEC), a membership-based coalition focused on supporting the urban Indigenous community in Winnipeg.

The plan has four strategic directions - strengthening the capacity of Indigenous people and organizations in Winnipeg, amplifying voices, fostering a positive sense of identity, and developing and strengthening relationships that will benefit urban Indigenous people.

“It’s really about bringing together the strategic plans and ideas of all of our members,” said Crystal Laborero, CEO of the Winnipeg Indigenous Executive Circle.

The 10-year plan looks to develop strategies to improve access to housing, healing, education and employment.

Some of its key items –a $65 million hospital for Indigenous people, an 80-bed, Indigenous-led and operated women’s homeless shelter, a rapid housing initiative, a 24-hour drop-in centre for youth and increasing access to restorative justice and diversion programs.

Organizers say it's important to have a plan made by Indigenous people for Indigenous people.

“We have a very large and fast-growing Indigenous population here in Winnipeg, and any time you hear about a community that’s that young, that fast growing and not fully engaged in the community, it’s ripe for opportunities to make really positive change,” Laborero said.

Thirty-two Indigenous-led organizations contributed to the plan. It was developed over the last year and a half.

Laborero said the next step will be setting priorities on what is needed to move forward.

The full plan can be read on WIEC’s website.