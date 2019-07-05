

A library in Winnipeg’s North End reopened Friday following two years of upgrades that helped to enhance the building’s accessibility.

The St. John’s Library, which originally opened on June 2, 1915, now has an accessible entrance and washroom, as well as a lift.

“Congratulations to St. John’s Library on your re-opening; I am delighted to know that Government of Canada programs like the Enabling Accessibility Fund have helped you showcase your commitment to removing barriers to accessibility and inclusion for all Canadians who find joy, wonder and excitement in reading and lifelong learning,” said Canadian Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough in a news release.

The $2.8-million renovation also went to a redesign of the main floor and lower level, a 24-hour book return, two tutorial rooms, two program rooms, renovated washrooms, as well as a 943 square foot addition with a reading area.

The St. John’s Library is a designated heritage building, so the original features were maintained and refurbished during the renovations, which also included new shelving, furniture, and a family literacy playground.

“It’s always exciting to see the results of renovations and we’re thrilled to see the upgraded St. John’s Library reopening to the benefit of this community,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The funds for the renovation came from all three levels of government and public support.