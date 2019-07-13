Construction is underway for a new city-funded play structure at HS Paul Park in St. Vital.

The play structure is being built beside HS Paul School and is expected to provide hours of entertainment for students and kids living in the area.

“This needed some upgrades here, it was getting a little tired so I’m happy to kind of refresh things here,” said Brian Mayes, city councillor for St. Vital.

Mayes said funding for the project was approved in 2017 and the playground will cost about $80,000.

Due to boundary changes the park is no longer in Mayes’ ward but he said he chose to go ahead with the project anyways.

“We’re in Councillor Chambers ward but I left the money in place and it helps kids who come out of my ward now so it’ll work out well,” said Mayes.

He said the playground is expected to be ready in a couple of weeks.

He said a similar project is set for the fall at Greenwood Park next to Penner School in St. Vital.