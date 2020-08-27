WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is putting new public health orders related to self-isolation for COVID-19 in place.

On Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said new health orders will come into effect on Friday, requiring Manitobans to self-isolate for 14 days if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact. A close contact, Roussin said, is defined as someone within two metres for longer than 15 minutes of a confirmed case.

Roussin said individuals will be informed by a public health official if they need to self-isolate, and once notified, they must go to their residence or an approved self-isolation location and remain there for either 14 days or otherwise directed by a public health officials.

He said the order was developed as a result of "isolated situations" where health officials determined individuals were not self-isolating, and specifically said one of the instances occurred in the Brandon cluster.

"We were hearing reports of people who were cases, and were contacts, which were later at large gatherings," Roussin said.

There are exceptions for in-person appointments with health-care providers, but if the individual leaves their home, they must wear a mask, maintain physical distancing, and minimize the time away from their self-isolation locations.

Roussin said failure to self-isolate can result in a fine of $486 for violating the order, a fine which can be handed out daily.

"Public Health always had the ability to take action on individuals who weren't following public health advice through the Public Health Act," he said. "This new order provides a streamlined approach to that."