New report shares recommendations to improve primary care in Manitoba
A new report by University of Manitoba faculty members and stakeholders offers patient-driven solutions to improving primary care in the province.
The solutions include ways to provide clearer communication, improved accountability, and a primary care system that meets the needs of all residents.
The report, which was released on Tuesday by OurCare, found that Manitoba has the lowest per capita number of family physicians in the country, and that those in rural and northern communities face even greater challenges.
To help put together the report, 30 Manitobans were selected to represent the province’s various demographics. The group members, who formed the OurCare Manitoba Priorities Panel, spent more than 30 hours listening to experts and deliberating before they made recommendations to improve the primary health-care system. Hundreds of Manitobans also submitted feedback through a survey.
The advice of the panel came together in a report with 37 recommendations – nine of which were created by Indigenous members regarding how to improve access to care for Indigenous people.
“The Manitoba panellists described an ideal primary care system that was designed to be flexible to meet individual people’s needs, close to home,” said Dr. Amanda Condon, OurCare Manitoba co-lead and associate professor of family medicine at the U of M, in a news release.
“They also want to be able to see how the primary care system is performing and see accountability as a core value.”
Some of the key recommendations in the report include:
- A shift to team-based models in health-care delivery;
- Extending primary care availability to after hours and providing 24/7 access;
- Setting up mobile health clinics for rural and remote residents;
- Creating an Indigenous health department in the provincial government;
- Protecting patient health information in a centralized electronic database;
- Requiring health-care providers to follow clear communication steps;
- Creating a publicly-funded health-care ombudsman;
- Putting together an educational campaign on the primary care system; and
- Providing data on the performance of the primary health-care system.
“Our recommendations centre around creating a primary health-care system where all Manitobans are treated equitably and have access to the care they need, when and where they need it,” said panel member Beth Glass.
“My hope is that these recommendations show decision makers what Manitobans are looking for in a primary care system and inspire changes that improve the health of all.”
The full report is available online.
