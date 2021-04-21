WINNIPEG -- New restrictions on retail capacity limits are now in effect across Manitoba.

On Monday, Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced a new set of public health guidelines in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

At a Monday news conference, Pallister said that COVID-19 is once again on the rise in Manitoba, due in large part to variants of concern.

“Our cases are rising, our test-positivity rate is rising, hospitalization numbers are beginning to go back up,” he said.

“We’ve been in this situation last year, and we know that we don’t want it recreated now.”

As part of the new round of public health orders, Manitoba is placing new restrictions on retail capacity limits.

Beginning on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., retail stores are limited to a third of the store’s capacity or up to 333 patrons, whichever is lower. Malls are limited to 33 per cent of the facility’s capacity.

As of Tuesday, the province also implemented new restrictions on gathering sizes, including limiting households to two designated indoor visitors, and outdoor gatherings to 10 people including household members.

These orders will remain in effect until May 12.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.