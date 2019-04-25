

CTV Winnipeg





Premier Brian Pallister announced that a new school for students from kindergarten to Grade 8 is now under construction in Brandon, Man.

Maryland Park School has received $24.1 million worth of funding and is being built in the southeast part of the city.

“We are delivering on our promise to build a new school in Brandon to accommodate the tremendous growth that has happened here over the past 20 years,” said Pallister in a news release.

The new school will have space for more than 450 students and will also include a childcare centre with 74 spaces.

The school will feature a multi-purpose space, band room, library, gymnasium, classrooms, home economics, industrial arts labs, a grooming room and life skills suites.

Maryland Park School will offer resource training and support spaces and a science, technology, electronics and mathematics (STEM) lab.

“The people of Brandon applaud the province for making the right decision in investing in a new school for Brandon,” said Brandon School Division chairperson Linda Ross .

The new school is scheduled to open in fall of 2020.