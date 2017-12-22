

Winnipeggers looking forward to lacing up skates this winter will have two additional outdoor rink choices starting Saturday.

Skating on the Terry Fox Fitness Trail and Red River Mutual Trail will open Saturday, Dec. 23.

Skaters looking to glide on the Terry Fox Fitness trail through Assiniboine Park Zoo can enjoy some laps on the oneway, one-kilometre trail.

The trail got a makeover in 2016 after receiving more than $115,000 from the community and lead donor National Leasing.

If you are visiting Assiniboine Park Zoo over the holidays, children under the age of 12 receive free zoo admission from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7.

Assiniboine Park Zoo and all other Assiniboine Park venues are open regular hours during Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

All venues are closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Those looking to head to the Red River Mutual Trail can do so at The Forks Market from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily including Christmas Day.

Skating at the Forks costs $3 for children and seniors and $5 for adults. Skate rental is also available.

“We’re thrilled to be opening part of the Red River Mutual Trail before the holidays for the first time since 2013,” says Paul Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, The Forks. “Thanks to a few cold snaps early in the season, we were able to complete the skating rink in The Forks Historic Port, and we’re optimistic about extending the trail in the coming week.”

The trail will play host to various events during Festival du Voyageur and an Iron Man Curling Bonspiel.

Starting January 15, there will be free family programming such as horse drawn wagon rides, Indigenous storytelling, and beautifully lit installations lighting up one-kilometre of on-land skating trails.

All rinks and trails are groomed daily and conditions can be found at theforks.com/rivertrail.