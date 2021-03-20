WINNIPEG -- The province is set to open its fifth vaccination supersite in Morden on Monday, testing a new process officials hope will increase the number of vaccines given out each day.

Changes to the process include moving immunizers from client to client and making other people handle the administrative duties, like information checking and immunization record updating. Currently all those duties are handled by a single person.

The province said the new process will increase the number of people per day who could get vaccinated. Premier Brian Pallister said on Friday the pilot program will begin with a small number of appointments at the Morden supersite with a goal of 4,000 shots given per week.

“The idea being make sure we get it right before we get it fast. Make sure we are able to get people through the experience safely,” said Pallister.

The Morden supersite will not be last one to open. Health Minister Heather Stefanson said the province has plans to open a total of 13.

“We want to encourage people to get vaccinated obviously so we’ll ensure that we’ve got the appropriate space available for that to ensure that we can continue to roll out that vaccine as needed,” said Stefanson.

Pallister encouraged all Manitobans to get vaccinated when it’s their turn. He said attitudes towards the vaccines have changed over the past few months as case numbers and pandemic-related deaths climbed in the fall.

"Please take advantage of that opportunity. Because we want to get to that herd immunity, when all of us will not be affected by COVID as we would in the absence of such a vaccine."

The new supersite vaccine delivery process will also be tested at the RBC Convention Centre site in Winnipeg.

Doors to the Morden supersite will open at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.