Nine COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Manitoba hospital units, care homes

The province has declared nine new COVID-19 outbreaks at hospital units and care homes across Manitoba.

Of the outbreaks which were reported in a COVID-19 bulletin on Monday, the province said three of the outbreaks are in hospital units in Winnipeg, including:

St. Boniface Hospital, unit B5ME;

Seven Oaks General Hospital, 3U4-7; and

Victoria General Hospital, 5 South.

The remaining six outbreaks were declared in personal care homes and health centres in Manitoba. These include:

Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg;

Deer Lodge Centre's Lodge 6 East in Winnipeg;

Lion’s Prairie Manor personal care home in Portage la Prairie;

Nisichawayasihk personal care home in Nelson House;

Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation personal care home in Fisher River; and

Rosewood Lodge personal care home in Stonewall.

The province declared the outbreaks over at the Riverview Health Centre's 4 West in Winnipeg and the Pinawa Hospital in Pinawa.