WINNIPEG -- No additional public health measures coming to Manitoba

Manitoba’s top doctor will not be announcing additional public health measures on Monday afternoon, according to the province.

The Manitoba government initially announced that Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, would be announcing the new measures at a news conference, but have since said it was an error.

Roussin will be providing a regular COVID-19 case update at 12;30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Last week, the province implemented new public health orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

These new restrictions included not allowing visitors at people’s homes, either indoors or outdoors; limiting capacity at faith-based gatherings, as well as at other businesses; and limiting spectators at outdoor sports and recreation facilities.

These restrictions came into effect on April 28 and are set to be in place for four weeks.

Monday’s news conference comes after a weekend with 554 new cases –- 273 on Saturday and 281 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 2,540 and the five-day test positivity rate to 7.7.

Health officials also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on the weekend, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 976.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 38,995 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Manitoba does not provide an update on variants of concern on Mondays.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.