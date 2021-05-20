WINNIPEG -- Manitobans hoping to visit their cottages in Ontario will have to wait a while longer before making the trip across their neighbouring province's border.

On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a three-step plan to reopen the province expected to begin on the week of June 14.

When asked if the reopening plan will have any effect on Ontario's travel ban, a provincial spokesperson told CTV News only that the border restrictions remain in place.

The restrictions, which were put in place on April 19, 2021, bar any traveller from Manitoba and Quebec from entering the province without a valid reason.

A spokesperson for the Ontario government previously told CTV News Winnipeg these travel restrictions mean no person from Manitoba or Quebec will be allowed into the province unless the person's principal residence is in Ontario.

When asked on Thursday, the Ontario provincial spokesperson did not say how long the travel restrictions would be in place.

This comes as Manitoba imposes new restrictions over the May long weekend, banning outdoor gatherings with anyone other than household contacts.

-with files from CTV's Sean Davidson