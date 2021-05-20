WINNIPEG -- Another round of restrictions are being put in place this weekend as the province continues to try to lower the COVID-19 case count.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the new orders will take effect Friday at midnight.

These measures will include:

· No gatherings outdoors with people from a different household, including recreation areas, golf courses, and parks; and

· Only one person per household will be allowed to go into a business, with exceptions such as caregivers helping those they're caring for.

Roussin said COVID-19 cases in Manitoba need to drop and Manitobans need to follow these orders being put in place.

This is a developing story. More details to come.