New restrictions before May long weekend will limit outdoor gatherings in Manitoba
WINNIPEG -- Another round of restrictions are being put in place this weekend as the province continues to try to lower the COVID-19 case count.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the new orders will take effect Friday at midnight.
These measures will include:
· No gatherings outdoors with people from a different household, including recreation areas, golf courses, and parks; and
· Only one person per household will be allowed to go into a business, with exceptions such as caregivers helping those they're caring for.
Roussin said COVID-19 cases in Manitoba need to drop and Manitobans need to follow these orders being put in place.
This is a developing story. More details to come.