No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
The decision was announced Wednesday morning at a news conference held by Manitoba RCMP.
"As investigators, we hoped to provide the why of what happened, and that is why we do what we do. But in this case, we cannot say why the bus proceeded into the intersection that day when it was unsafe to do so," said Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of major crime services with Manitoba RCMP.
The crash happened June 15, 2023, near Carberry, Man. as a bus carrying a group of seniors from the Dauphin area was heading to a casino.
Seventeen people died as a result of the crash.
Officers formerly said the driver of the semi-truck had the right of way.
Lasson said RCMP put together a 'comprehensive investigative package' for the Crown attorney. Based on his review, no charges are being authorized in relation to the crash.
"I need to say this was a very tragic collision, and it happened because of a choice made by the bus driver. However, we cannot prove that that choice that day was a result of anything criminal," Lasson said.
While RCMP's investigation was extensive, Lasson said officers were not able to speak with key witnesses as many were on board that day and died.
He noted they recovered cell phone data from the bus driver and confirmed there were no incoming or outgoing text messages or calls at the time of the collision.
"Very importantly, early on, we were able to pull evidence from the semi-truck dash cam, which we had previously discussed. This dash cam enabled us to gather that evidence, and show that the bus proceeded when it was unsafe," he said.
"This was a very key piece of evidence, and a turning point to provide the public with immediate answers."
Lasson says police have still not spoken to the bus driver, nor do they anticipate being able to do so based on "medical reasons." Therefore, they do not have their account of the collision.
Lasson says RCMP and Crown prosecutors travelled to Dauphin Tuesday to give the news in person to families and answer any questions.
"Like the families, today will bring about varied emotions. All of this is very understandable," he said.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
Biden pardons potentially thousands of ex-service members convicted under now-repealed gay sex ban
U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned potentially thousands of former U.S. service members convicted of violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex, saying Wednesday that he is “righting an historic wrong" to clear the way for them to regain lost benefits.
Gassy cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first
Denmark will tax livestock farmers for the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs from 2030, the first country to do so as it targets a major source of methane emissions, one of the most potent gases contributing to global warming.
'Deeply unserious': Vancouver councillor claims mayor turned city hall boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
Fed up with the U.K. Conservatives, some voters turn to the anti-immigration Reform party for answers
Britain is going to the polls to elect a new House of Commons at a time when public dissatisfaction is running high over a host of issues, from the high cost of living and a stagnating economy to a dysfunctional state health care system and crumbling infrastructure.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Puppy mills now illegal in Ontario, but advocates say little will change for dogs
Puppy mills are now illegal in Ontario after the province recently passed legislation banning them, but critics say the new law will do little to curb the problem.
Calgary feeder main repairs complete, water service could be restored sooner than expected
Repair work on Calgary’s broken water main is progressing faster than anticipated, but there are still a few more steps crews need to complete before water restrictions are lifted in the city.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event
Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany is set to be honoured today at a special Canada's Walk of Fame "Hometown Stars" event in Regina.
-
Court hears from victim and mother at trial for Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting student
High emotions filled a Regina courtroom on the second day of a trial for a former Regina teacher accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
-
Trio from Carnduff, Sask. arrested after drugs, sword seized in traffic stop
A proactive patrol by RCMP officers led to a collection of drug trafficking weapon related charges for three people from Carnduff, Sask.
Saskatoon
-
'The federal government can't interfere': Sask. will not comply with federal clean electricity regulations
The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will not comply with the incoming federal clean electricity regulations.
-
Judge rejects Saskatoon mayoral candidate's lawsuit to halt housing accelerator changes
A judge has rejected a Saskatoon mayoral candidate’s bid for a court injunction on zoning changes required for the city to access federal housing accelerator funds.
-
Walk of Fame inductee Tatiana Maslany celebrated in 'Hometown Stars' event
Award winning actor Tatiana Maslany is set to be honoured today at a special Canada's Walk of Fame "Hometown Stars" event in Regina.
Edmonton
-
Smith tells Trudeau Alberta will opt out of federal dental plan
Alberta is opting out of the federal dental plan, the premier told the Canadian government late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted sexual offender to live in Edmonton, police warn
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sexual offender into the city who they believe could offend again.
-
Police investigating at 82 Avenue apartment building
Police taped off the entrance to an apartment building east of Whyte Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
WestJet mechanics issue strike notice for possible job action Friday
WestJet says it faces a possible strike by its mechanics starting as early as Friday.
-
Man found in Bow Valley Provincial Park was murdered, RCMP say
Alberta RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a man whose body was found in Bow Valley Provincial Park last November.
-
Shell going ahead with Alberta carbon capture projects
Shell Canada Products says it's going ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta.
Toronto
-
'Why did I have this surgery?' Ont. mother seeks answers after son's tonsil surgery
An Ontario mother said it looked like a horror movie when she flicked on the lights of her son’s bedroom to find him projectile vomiting blood after his tonsils were removed at McMaster Children’s Hospital.
-
Automatic Ontario licence plate renewals start Canada Day
Ontario drivers in good standing won’t have to worry about renewing their licence plates starting Canada Day.
-
Unidentified human remains found inside tent in downtown Toronto, police say
Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a woman’s human remains found inside a tent in downtown Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Here's a look at the Ottawa Senators new jersey for next season
The National Hockey League and Fanatics released images of the Fanatics Authentic Pro NHL on-ice uniforms for the Senators and all NHL clubs Wednesday morning.
-
Royal Canadian Air Force to hold practice flypast over Ottawa on Wednesday ahead of Canada Day
The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will hold a flypast over downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats on Wednesday, as part of preparations for Canada Day. Aircraft are scheduled to fly over Ottawa between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN How an Ottawa neighbourhood is trying to battle car thieves
Ottawa Police say more than 830 vehicles have been stolen in Ottawa so far this year.
Montreal
-
Companies face confusion as they prepare for Quebec's new language rules next year
In just under a year's time, important pieces of the new French language law are set to come into force for companies operating in Quebec. Although many are preparing for the laws to be applied, the future requirements are still causing some stress, notably because of the paperwork involved and what some say is a lack of clarity.
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island
Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County cancelled after 'dangerous man' arrested: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
-
New experience in Halifax gets people up close and personal to the ocean's most feared predator
Atlantic Shark Expeditions launched a new shark cage experience which gives brave attendees a chance to get up close and personal with the oceans most feared predator.
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Borden Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
Vancouver
-
'Deeply unserious': Vancouver councillor claims mayor turned city hall boardroom into gym
A Vancouver city councillor is calling out Mayor Ken Sim for apparently limiting access to a city hall boardroom and turning it into a makeshift gym.
-
Families hold rally calling for rebuild of Port Coquitlam school destroyed in fire
Eight months since a devastating fire ripped through Hazel Trembath Elementary School in Port Coquitlam, the lot now sites empty with gravel.
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
Vancouver Island
-
Meet the centenarians: Canada's oldest age group is also its fastest-growing
Vi Roden said she reads an average of 50 books a year, attends history lectures at her local seniors centre, and does yoga twice a week.
-
Critically endangered Vancouver Island marmots released into the wild
Volunteers carried cages containing very rare furry creatures up Mount Washington on Monday as part of the mission to save Canada’s most endangered mammal.
-
B.C. Green MLA Adam Olsen won't seek re-election, citing 'existential re-evaluation'
British Columbia Green Party MLA Adam Olsen will not seek re-election this year, the two-term member of the legislature announced Tuesday, citing "an existential re-evaluation of what is truly important to me."
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
N.L.
-
Wildfire in Labrador jumps Churchill River, hydro generating station evacuated
The Labrador wildfire threatening the town of Churchill Falls jumped the Churchill River on Tuesday, prompting the emergency evacuation of the hydroelectric generating station about seven kilometres away.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay area police investigating bag of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect after a bag of dead puppies washed ashore in a creek in the North Bay area earlier this month.
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Indigenous burial grounds in northern Ont. to be protected
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
Barrie
-
Barrie police officer makes court appearance for 2nd discreditable conduct charge
A high-ranking Barrie Police Service officer facing a second count of discreditable conduct made her first appearance in a virtual Police Services Act hearing Wednesday morning.
-
Emotions high as family confronts Aurora man convicted of killing his wife
The Aurora man convicted in the death of his wife sat in a courtroom on Tuesday while his family gave emotional victim impact statements ahead of his sentencing.
-
$600K worth of stolen goods retrieved during Huron-Perth bust
One man has been charged with possession of a stash of stolen goods and machinery.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian from Waterloo dies in crash near Milverton, Ont.
A Waterloo resident has died following a Tuesday night crash north of Milverton, Ont.
-
University of Waterloo takes legal action to remove Occupy UW encampment
An ongoing dispute between the University of Waterloo and a pro-Palestinian encampment has turned into a legal battle.
-
Two Southwestern Ontario players are now Stanley Cup champions
The Florida Panthers have made NHL history and two of their players, who call Southwestern Ontario home, are now celebrating their first big Stanley Cup win.
London
-
Vast majority of London’s parkland now off limits to homeless encampments
Londoners experiencing homelessness must now navigate a more complex and restrictive set of rules about where they can set up a tent or make-shift shelter.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Council rebuffs Farhi Holdings’ land deal and confirms plan to build new city hall on current property
A last ditch effort to investigate constructing a new city hall building in the heart of downtown London was shot down by a majority of city council.