WINNIPEG -- There were no deaths related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, though Manitoba's daily case count remained above 200.

In a bulletin released online, the province said 218 cases were identified on Tuesday. The provincial five-day test positivity was at 7.5 per cent.

The majority of these cases were in the Winnipeg region, which reported 156 new cases on Tuesday. The region has 1,287 active cases – the highest number of any region in Manitoba. As of Tuesday, Winnipeg had a five-day test positivity rate of 8.4 per cent.

The remaining cases reported on Tuesday include:

30 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 200 active cases;

15 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 147 active cases;

12 cases in the Northern Health region, which has 436 active cases; and

Five cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 103 active cases.

These cases brought Manitoba's total number of cases so far in the pandemic to 38,025, which includes 2,173 active cases and 34,884 recovered cases. One case was removed from the total due to a data correction.

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at 968.

The province said hospital and ICU information was not available on Tuesday because of issues with the provincial data system.

There were 2,806 laboratory tests completed on Monday. There have been a total of 649,827 laboratory tests completed since early February 2020.