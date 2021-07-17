WINNIPEG -- For a second straight day, no deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba, keeping the province's death toll at 1,164.

Manitoba did, however, add 62 new cases of the virus, which pushes the total since the start of the pandemic to 57,126.

The five-day test positivity rate is now 3.2 per cent, which climbed slightly from Friday's 2.9 per cent.

Currently, there are 961 active cases of COVID-19 and 55,001 people have recovered.

There are 117 people in hospital, 35 of which have active COVID-19. Eight of those patients are in the ICU, and there are 28 ICU patients connected to COVID-19 in total.

On Friday, the province completed 1,369 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 854,306 since February 2020.

Manitoba also added 21 new variant of concern cases Saturday, bringing the total to 16,223. Of those cases 616 are considered active.

In total, there has been 7,065 Alpha cases, 450 Delta cases and 8,382 are not specified.

There has been 169 deaths linked to COVID-19 variants.