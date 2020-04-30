WINNIPEG -- As some city services prepare to reopen on Monday, the City of Winnipeg said there are no current plans to immediately bring back the 674 non-permanent staff that were temporarily laid off in April.

The city previously announced that the non-permanent staff working at city-owned and operated recreation centres, arenas, pools, and libraries will be temporarily laid off as of April 25. At the time, City of Winnipeg acting chief administrative officer Mike Ruta said the move will save the city around $1 million a month.

With the city announcing its plans to reopen, Jason Shaw, the manager of the city's Emergency Operation Centre said there are no plans to bring the staff back immediately.

"Because of the plan that’s been put out by the province, we need to be able to assess in phase one and how we move to phase two," he said. "There are some processes that we want to take a look at and some services that we may be able to restart, but we are not ready to have any of those announcements yet."

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the community service ambassadors and bylaw enforcement officers will continue to be out reminding Winnipeggers of health orders, even after services begin to reopen on Monday.

He said on Wednesday, ambassadors had 591 positive interactions and gave 86 verbal warnings for lack of physical distancing, large groups forming and attendance to closed city facilities.

Bowman said they will continue to enforce bylaws on city-owned property and facilities moving forward.