WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has announced some services, including golf courses and play structures, will reopen on Monday after the province announced its plan to reopen the economy.

On Thursday, the City of Winnipeg announced its plan to reopen some services, following in the steps of the province. "I should note there was no meaningful consultation on how this would affect the city's operations and we learned the final details through the press conference yesterday," Mayor Brian Bowman said during a news conference on Thursday.

He said with the reopening of Manitoba just days away, there will be some city services that will be ready to open and some that won't.

"We are considering how to implement this rapid reopening under very short time frames, while weighing the health and the safety of our staff and our residents."

Jason Shaw, the manager of the city's Emergency Operation Centre said this will not be a simple reversal of the steps taken during the pandemic.

"We are embarking on a new normal – where the way we were before COVID-19 may never be quite the same again," Shaw said.

COMMUNITY SERVICES TO REMAIN CLOSED

The city said all city-owned and operated recreation centres, pools, arenas, and libraries will remain closed until further notice. It is looking at options to reopen libraries, though no date has been set yet.

Shaw said libraries are a high touch area, where the public is touching multiple books. Because of this, Shaw said libraries will not be reopening yet.

"We want to open the libraries, we just have to do it slowly and safely," Shaw said.

GOLFING TO BEGIN MAY 4

Beginning on Monday, Kildonan Park, Crescent Drive, and Harbour View golf courses will reopen following provincial guidelines. The city said this will include pre-screening golfers by phone, limiting golfers to one per golf cart or two per household, and closing ball-washing stations.

People can reserve tee times by phoning the courses directly. The courses will begin accepting tee-time bookings at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The city said the opening of the Windsor Park Golf Course is delayed due to high water levels on the Seine River.

CITY SETS GUIDELINES FOR TEMPORARY PATIOS

With the province saying only restaurant patios will be allowed to reopen on Monday, the city said it will be posting guidelines for the restaurants that want to set up temporary patio spaces.

Information about these guidelines, along with the online registration form will be released on Friday. The city said staff will work through the weekend to process registrations to allow these patios to open as soon as possible.

Temporary patios will be allowed until May 31. After that, they will be re-evaluated. The city said once the province releases phase two of its reopening plan, the temporary patios will no longer be allowed and an application for a permanent patio will need to be submitted.

PLAY STRUCTURES, SKATEPARKS, SOCCER FIELDS TO REOPEN

A slew of other city facilities will be opening on Monday as well, including city-owned play structures, picnic shelters, skateparks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and athletic fields including soccer, baseball, and football.

"Members of the public are reminded that these are to be used only for non-contact sports, and that users must adhere to social distancing and cannot gather in groups of more than 10," the city said in a release, adding it will not be accepting park bookings at this time.

WINNIPEG TRANSIT TO MONITOR PASSENGER LEVELS

While Winnipeg Transit busses will continue to run on a reduced schedule on Monday, it will be monitoring passenger levels. The city said it will increase the number of buses in service if social distancing cannot be appropriately followed.

The city said it will continue to analyze city services.