

CTV Winnipeg





No one was injured in a fire in a one and a half story home in the 1500 block of Pacific Ave. West on Saturday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire around 4 p.m. Once on scene, crews say they found a blaze in the basement and were able to quickly get it under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available.