No injuries in Transcona e-bike fire

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said no one was injured in a fire believed to have been ignited by an e-bike battery or charger.

According to a news release, crews were called to the 300 block of Bond Street in Winnipeg’s Transcona neighbourhood around 11:12 p.m. Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke and flames coming from a two-storey commercial and mixed-use building. They entered the structure and launched an interior attack before declaring the blaze under control shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Everyone was able to evacuate from the building before emergency crews came to the scene.

An early investigation suggests the fire was accidental and was caused by a failure in an e-bike lithium battery or charger.

The release recommends anyone using a charger or battery-powered device to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and unplug the device once it’s fully charged.

Users should stop charging their item if the batteries are giving off too much heat, making odd noises, leaking, or showing signs of corrosion.