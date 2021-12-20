No more COVID-19 contact tracing in Manitoba; province asks Manitobans to notify their own close contacts

Manitoba public health is no longer notifying people if they have been identified as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, leaving it up to Manitobans to do their own contact tracing.

On the Province of Manitoba website, public health said in most situations, health officials will not notify close contacts to people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Confirmed COVID-19 cases will be asked to notify their contacts," the website reads.

"In some settings, such as schools, personal care homes, childcare facilities, shelters, and health care facilities, public health officials will work with the facility to notify close contacts."

The provincial website said this change is due to the Omicron variant of concern, which has now been identified in Manitoba.

"Manitoba is anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases similar to that seen in other countries and provinces," the website reads.

"This increase in cases and contacts is expected to exceed public health contact notification resources."

This is a developing story. More to come.