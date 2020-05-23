WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced that there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The announcement came in the province's daily bulletin.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba remains 292.

Right now, no one is being treated in the hospital for the virus.

There are 17 active cases in the province, with 268 people being listed as recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Friday, 598 laboratory tests were administered. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 37,870.