WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a media bulletin Wednesday afternoon, coming one day after five new cases were announced.

The province also said the five-day test positivity rate is 0.16 per cent.

Manitoba has had 330 cases since early March.

There are currently five active cases and 318 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at seven.

On Tuesday, 505 tests were performed, bringing the total to 72,308 since early February.