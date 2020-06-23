WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Tuesday there are no new cases of COVID-19.

The announcement was made in a news release. With no new cases, the province's total remains at 314 cases since early March.

There are currently 14 active cases and 293 people have recovered. The death toll remains at seven.

On Monday, 581 lab tests were performed, which brings the total to 58,801 since early February.

The province is reminding Manitobans to provide feedback regarding concepts for personal care home shelters.

Manitobans can submit their feedback online.