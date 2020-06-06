Advertisement
No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba as of Saturday
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 12:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 300.
There are nine active cases, and 284 people have recovered from the virus..
The announcement comes from a Manitoba Government tweet.
On Friday, no one in Manitoba was currently in hospital due to COVID-19.