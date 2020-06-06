WINNIPEG -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 300.

There are nine active cases, and 284 people have recovered from the virus..

The announcement comes from a Manitoba Government tweet.

On Friday, no one in Manitoba was currently in hospital due to COVID-19.