WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has now gone 12 straight days without a new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, no new cases have been identified.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 325.

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered, and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

As of Friday, 314 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba. The death toll remains at seven.

Almost 70,000 tests have been administered in the province since February.