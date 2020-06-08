WINNIPEG -- For the third consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The province made the announcement during its regular COVID-19 news conference Monday afternoon.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases remains at 300.

There are nine active cases, and 284 people have recovered from the virus.

No one in the Manitoba is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, said 2,217 laboratory tests were performed between June 5 and June 7. In total, 49,591 tests have been administered in the province since early February.

This is a developing story. More to come.