WINNIPEG -- Manitoba-born cosmologist James Peebles received his Nobel Prize for Physics at a ceremony Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Princeton University scientist was notified of his win in October.

Peebles won the award “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.”

He shares the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, who won for “the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.”

Peebles, born in St. Boniface, did his undergraduate degree at the University of Manitoba.

Every year the Nobel Prizes are presented on Dec. 10 in memory of Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite and other explosives, who passed away on that day in 1896.

- With files from Kayla Rosen and Canadian Press.