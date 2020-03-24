WINNIPEG -- The province announced Tuesday that non-essential and routine diagnostic testing will be postponed until further notice, as the province continues to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision is to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to COVID-19,” said Lanette Siragusa, Chief Nursing Officer for Shared Health.

This type of testing includes laboratory, imaging and non-invasive cardiac services, the province said.

“Specifically this includes laboratory blood tests, diagnostic imaging and cardiac services,” said Siragusa.

Urgent diagnostic testing such as tests and procedures required for immediate care management will continue with appropriate screening and precautions in place.

The province said anyone affected by these measure will be contacted and urged to contact their doctor if symptoms worsen.

Appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible following the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

VISITOR RESTRICITONS

Health officials are also reminding the public that many visitor restrictions are in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitor access at hospitals has been suspended, whith exeptions being made for compassionate and end-of-life reasons on a case-by-case basis. Any visitors will be screened for travel, symptoms and exposure to COVID-19.

For labour, delivery and pediatric patients a limit of one visitor has been put in place with the same screening process in place.

Visitor access at long-tem care facilities is also being restricted and will now include screening for any visitors who have returned from travel outside of the province in the last 14 days.