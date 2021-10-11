North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closed

The off-ramp that connects northbound Provincial Trunk Highway 101 (North Perimeter Highway) to Provincial Trunk Highway 190 (Centreport Canada Way) will be closed overnight.

