Northern Manitoba experiencing 'extreme' wind chills: ECCC

Northern Manitoba will continue to see “extreme” wind chill values throughout the start of the week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

On Monday morning, the weather agency issued an extreme cold warning for a number of communities, saying the coldest wind chill values will between -45 and -50 C.

ECCC noted that the wind chills will somewhat moderate on Monday afternoon, but will return by the evening.

The weather agency warned that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, and that residents should watch out for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness and colour change in the fingers and toes.

Manitobans are urged to cover up, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

ECCC added that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s also too cold for your pets to stay outside.